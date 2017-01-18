'The UN already knows that things are going to change'

Israeli Ambassador to the UN says organization will change after inauguration of Donald Trump, will no longer be able to be as anti-Israel.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon attended yesterday the final session of the UN Security Council before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, which he believes will mark a tremendous change for Israel.

"In a few days there will be a new administration which will change the US agenda." Danon said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

Danon said that he showed the Security Council what its 'success' in passing Resolution 2334, which declared all Jewish presence over the 1949 armistice lines to be illegal and did not explicitly condemn Arab incitement and terrorism, truly meant.

"I showed them the pictures of the victims of the attack at Armon Hanatziv." he said. "I told them that their decision only encouraged the Palestinians to continue their incitement and terror. The Palestinians continue their path of incitement, terrorism and engagement with international organizations. The Palestinian representative also said they are not satisfied with the Resolution 2334. They are trying to ignore Israel and to achieve [their goals] without negotiations."

Do you still fear that the Security Council will try to implement Resolution 2334?

"There is no doubt that the Palestinians will try to give the decision [some teeth], by asking for reports every three months, to strengthen the boycott movement against the industries of Judea and Samaria. We are preparing for their efforts [in this area[] to increase in the near future. However, we anticipate a new era at the UN and the Security Council and we hope that the Palestinians will internalize that."

Did the Obama Administration realize that allowing another anti-Israel resolution at this juncture is a red line?

"I received phone calls from senior officials in the US administration following the points I made when I said we feared another resolution. They definitely saw our reaction to the disgraceful decision and made it clear that they would not lend a hand to another resolution. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late, but we should welcome [their statements] nevertheless."

Can you explain why countries which have good relations with Israel voted against it at the Security Council?

"We have good relations with many countries in the Security Council. But you have to understand something that when it comes to Israel, the US sets the policy and everyone looks at it [to see what it will do]. We are now seeing discussions taking place in the UK and other countries on their relations with Israel, and the crisis with the US has extended to other countries.

This was the last meeting before the change of government in the US. Do you anticipates a significant change in the conduct of the UN soon?

"I have no doubt that after the swearing-in of the President-elect the situation will improve. For example, the new ambassador supports Israel very much, and we believe that we will cooperate closely with them. In the UN they already know that things are going to change."