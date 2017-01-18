IsraelNationalNews.com


Bennett on BBC: PA envoy to US a Holocaust denier

Education Minister Naftali Bennett faces off against PA envoy who called Holocaust a hoax, demands he retract statement

Contact Editor
,

Naftali Bennett
Naftali Bennett
Yonatan Sindel/Flash 90




Tags:Anti-Semitism, PA, Holocaust denial, Naftali Bennett


Related Stories
Anti-Semitism