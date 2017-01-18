Bennett on BBC: PA envoy to US a Holocaust denier
Education Minister Naftali Bennett faces off against PA envoy who called Holocaust a hoax, demands he retract statement
Contact Editor
, 18/01/17 21:45
Naftali Bennett
Yonatan Sindel/Flash 90
|
MainAll NewsGlobal AgendaBennett on BBC: PA envoy to US a Holocaust denier
Bennett on BBC: PA envoy to US a Holocaust denier
Education Minister Naftali Bennett faces off against PA envoy who called Holocaust a hoax, demands he retract statement
Contact Editor
, 18/01/17 21:45
Naftali Bennett
Yonatan Sindel/Flash 90
Related Stories