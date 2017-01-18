MK Glick: Trump inauguration an event of historical importance

MK Yehuda Glick records message on way to Trump inauguration,says Trump could be transformative for the Jewish people like King Cyrus.

MK Yehuda Glick recorded a video while traveling to the US in which he explained why he decided to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday.

"It's a privilege to live in our era, a biblical era, where we saw so many miracles in front of our eyes. And one of the major miracles in the phenomena called the State of Israel. After 2000 years the Jewish people returned back home. [It is] a miracle greater than the exodus from Egypt, a miracle greater than any other miracle in the Bible." Glick said.

"And we are now [heading] towards the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel, towards the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem."

He said that Trump had promised to change US policy regarding Israel's capital for the better. "The president of the most important country in the world announces throughout his campaign that he will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel."

He said that the Jewish people has faced both good and evil world leaders in its long history. "In Biblical times we has Pharaoh, we had Achashverosh, but we also had [the righteous Persian King] Cyrus. Who knows [if Trump will be more like Cyrus]?"

He hoped that Trump would live up the example of King Cyrus, who is remembered fr allowing the Jewish people to rebuild the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. "I'm here in days of prayer that we should have a president who will...bring peace to the world, a president who will recognize the great times [we live in]...And he will be a leader of hope for the people of the United States of America, for the entire world, [and] mainly for the friendship between Israel and the United States of America."

Glick also spoke of the stopover in Germany of his flight to Washington DC. "Here I am, representing the State of Israel, the people of Israel, and all the Jewish people throughout history, including those who were murdered cruelly in Germany."

"In the name of all those people I am here for the prayer for Jerusalem for the peace of the world." he said.

He asked viewers to "join me in prayer for the success of President-elect Donald Trump in the name of the peace of the world."