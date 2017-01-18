CIA admits to conducting psychic experiments on Uri Geller

The CIA conducted psychic experiments on famed Israeli magician Uri Geller in the 1970s in an attempt to weaponize psychic abilities, newly declassified documents reveal.

About 13 million pages of documents and videos were released Wednesday.

Geller was brought to the Stanford Research Institute in 1972 as part of the “Stargate program," where he was placed in a sealed and monitored room, where his alleged psychic abilities were tested.

In one experiment, a word was chosen at random from a dictionary. It was then drawn at taped to the wall outside Geller's room, where he could not see it.

The word chosen was "fuse." A firecracker was drawn on the paper which was taped to the wall. When the picture was on the wall Geller was asked via intercom what the subject of the picture was.

According to the CIA documents: "His almost immediate response was that he saw a 'cylinder with noise coming out of it.'"

"His drawing to correspond with it was a drum, along with a number of cylindrical-looking objects."

The second word was "bunch," for which a bunch of grapes were drawn.

The CIA report reads: "Geller's immediate response was that he saw 'drops of water coming out of the picture'.

"He then talked about 'purple circles'.

"Finally, he said that he was quite sure that he had the picture. His drawing was indeed a bunch of grapes."

"Both the target picture and Geller's rendition had 24 grapes in the bunch."

Although he did fail to draw anything remotely similar to the drawings on the wall a number of times, the times he succeeded led the report to conclude: As a result of Geller's success in this experimental period, we consider that he has demonstrated his paranormal perception ability in a convincing and unambiguous manner."

The released documents also dealt with the regime of Nazi Germany, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and UFO sightings.