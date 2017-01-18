Arab boyfriend indicted in murder of Kibbutz resident

Tehilla Nagar found dead in December near Kinneret, her Arab boyfriend was arrested shortly thereafter but identity hidden from public.

A 27-year old Arab resident of northern Israel was indicted Wednesday morning for the murder of his girlfriend, Tehilla Nagar.

Raad Roshrosh, from the village of Marar, is suspected in the murder of Nagar last month. While Roshrosh was arrested hours after the discovery of Nagar’s body, his identity had been concealed by a gag order until Wednesday’s indictment.

Nagar, 31, was a resident of Kibbutz Ginosar, and had been in a romantic relationship with Roshrosh for over a year and a half at the time of her murder.

Roshrosh had reportedly physically abused Nagar during their relationship, and was reported to the police by Nagar’s family just two weeks prior to her murder. Roshrosh was arrested and held in custody for five days during the investigation.

But after Nagar refused to press charges, police were forced to free Roshrosh, who according to the indictment, then resolved to take ‘revenge’ on Nagar for his arrest.

Her remains were found on December 20th near Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee), with signs of violence on her body.

"When we came to the place we found a young woman in her 20's with violent wounds inflicted on the upper part of her body. She was lying next to the road," said Meir Ashraf, an MDA paramedic who arrived on the scene. 'She was not breathing and after a few moments we determined that she had died."