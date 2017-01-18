Iran, Syria sign gas and phone deal

Iran signs gas deal with Syria, receives right to operate phosphate mines and create gas terminal.

Iran will build a mobile phone network and gasoline terminal in Syria under deals signed in Tehran on Tuesday during a visit by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, Iranian media reported.

The five deals include a "license for a mobile phone operator, the transfer of 5,000 hectares for the creation of a gasoline terminal and 5,000 hectares for farmland" in Syria, according to the IRNA news agency.

Iran will also have the right to operate phosphate mines in Sharqiya, approximately 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the jihadist-held ancient city of Palmyra, and to invest in an unnamed Syrian port.

Tehran is the chief backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, providing military advisers and coordinating thousands of "volunteer" fighters on the ground, which were considered vital to last month’s recapture of the rebel stronghold in Aleppo.

First vice-president, Eshagh Jahangiri, said Khamis's visit marked "a new page for economic activities between the two countries."

"Iran supports the Syrian people and government," he said at a press conference with Khamis. "The recent victories in Syria are due to the resistance of the people, the Syrian army... and the cooperation on the ground and politically between Iran and Syria."

Khamis, who arrived early Tuesday with a large business delegation, said the two countries were in "the same trench."

He was also due to meet Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, which oversees political and military cooperation with Russia and Syria.

Iran will take part in Syria peace talks alongside Russia and Turkey in the Kazakh capital Astana on January 23 aimed at building on a fragile ceasefire with rebel groups.