Arab man jumps fence, rapes Jewish girl in schoolyard

A 20-year-old Arab man from the Tel Aviv-area Arab city of Kafr Qasim was arrested on Monday on suspicion of raping an 11-year-old Jewish girl ten months ago, as well as attempting to rape a Jewish woman from the Samaria town of Oranit.

In March 2016, the man approached a Jewish school in Yafo (Jaffa) and climbed over the fence. He then dragged one of the schoolgirls to a corner of the yard and raped her.

In September 2016, the same man attempted another attack, this time on a 40-year-old Jewish woman who was exercising in Oranit. Police say the woman was running near the road when the suspect stopped his truck near her, pretending to ask for directions.

He then got out of his truck and pushed her over. However, the woman fought back and managed to chase her attacker off.

DNA samples from the second attack were taken, and police managed to identify the suspect, who was arrested on Monday. The court has extended his arrest by nine days.