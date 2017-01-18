North Korea to Obama: Concentrate on packing

North Korea urges outgoing President to concentrate on packing rather than focusing on the country's human rights record.

North Korea on Tuesday urged outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama to concentrate on packing rather than focusing on North Korea’s human rights record, CNN reports.

The state-owned North Korean press agency KCNA slammed additional sanctions filed by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), calling the move a "hostile policy" and the "last-ditch efforts" of an administration "whose days are numbered."

It said the sanctions were being enacted alongside the State Department's "Report on Serious Human Rights Abuses or Censorship in North Korea," released in 2016.

"The U.S. is not qualified to talk about somebody's 'human rights' as it is the world's worst human rights abuser and a tundra of human rights,” said the North Korean news agency, according to CNN.

"Obama would be well advised not to waste time taking issue with others' 'human rights issue(s)' but make good arrangements for packing in the White House,” it continued.

"He had better repent of the pain and misfortune he has brought to so many Americans and other people of the world by creating the worst human rights situation in the U.S. during his tenure of office."

North Korea carried out two nuclear tests in 2016, and has been under sanctions since 2006. The UN voted to impose new sanctions on the country in November, following its repeated nuclear tests.

Most recently, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).