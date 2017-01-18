Trump appoints friend of Kushner to serve as assistant

Donald Trump names Reed Cordish as assistant to the president for intragovernmental and technology initiatives.

Donald Trump named Reed Cordish, a real estate developer who is friends with his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as assistant to the president for intragovernmental and technology initiatives.

Cordish, who is Jewish, will be responsible for initiatives requiring multi-agency collaboration. He will also focus on technological innovation and modernization, according to a statement Tuesday by Trump's transition team announcing the appointment.

Christopher Liddell, who will serve as assistant to the president and director of strategic initiatives, and Cordish "have led large, complex companies in the private sector, and have played instrumental roles throughout the transition," Trump said in the statement. "Their skill sets are exactly what is needed to effect substantial change, including system wide improvement to the performance of the government."

Cordish, a partner at his family's real estate and entertainment firm, The Cordish Companies, co-hosted a fundraiser for Trump's presidential campaign in October, according to Jewish Insider, which first reported on Cordish joining the Trump administration. Cordish is in his early 40s.

Kushner's wife and the president-elect's daughter Ivanka Trump introduced Cordish and his now-wife, Margaret.

Cordish's father, David, the chairman and CEO of The Cordish Companies, and the president-elect are friends. The two met during the mediation process of a lawsuit in which Trump sued The Cordish Companies.

David Cordish also is a board member of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a prominent lobbying group on behalf of Israel.