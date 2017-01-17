Trump Cabinet candidate: I look forward to visiting settlements

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, the Trump associate who invited Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan to sent a message to Israelis stating that the relationship between the US and Israel will improve under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Miller is being considered by the President-elect for the post of Secretary of Agriculture.

"I'm looking forward to hosting Chairman Yossi Dagan here on the 20th of January at our Presidential inauguration, where we swear in our new President, Donald J. Trump." Miller said.

"I am also looking forward to establishing a Texas-Israel exchange, where I can bring people to Israel and Israel will bring people to Texas, and jointly, we will be better off for sharing our knowledge, our innovations with each other." he added.

Miller said that he would soon visit Israel and tour the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. "I look forward to meeting with Chairman Dagan in my visit to Israel in March and seeing the settlements there, and seeing what we can do together to further our relationship..."

Yossi Dagan said of his upcoming meeting with Miller: "This meeting joins a series of diplomatic meetings we are holding between my team and Trump's senior associates. We are happy to meet Miller, and we will continue to promote relations with US officials, for the good of the settlements In Judea and Samaria and for the common interests of Israel and the United States."