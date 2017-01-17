Terrorist who attempted to stab soldiers eliminated

An Arab terrorist was eliminated after he tried to perpetrate a stabbing attack Tuesday at checkpoint 104 near Tulkarm.

The terrorist advanced towards the IDF force at the checkpoint and tried to stab one of the soldiers. They shot at him and eliminated him. There were no injuries to IDF personnel.

Yesterday a stabbing attack was foiled in Jerusalem. Border Police operating yesterday in the A-Tur neighborhood in East Jerusalem checked a bus belonging to an East Jerusalem public transportation company.

While conducting a search of the bus they detained a youth who aroused their suspicions. Initial investigations revealed that he was a resident of the Palestinian Authority residing illegally in Israel. He was arrested and interrogated.

The interrogation revealed that the suspect had arrived in East Jerusalem and asked to travel to the area of Shaar Shechem with the intention of purchasing a knife with money in his possession and attacking security forces located in the area. He was remanded by police and will be brought to court Wednesday for an extension of his remand.

The police stated that "the increased deployment, operational methods, awareness and professionalism of policemen and soldiers constantly active in the East Jerusalem area led once again to the foiling of an attack against innocent people and security forces and to the arrest of a resident of the Palestinian Authority. The determined operational activities will continue as long as required to insure the safety and security of Jerusalem's residents and visitors."