Ma'ale Adumim sovereignty law submitted to Knesset committee

The Knesset plenum discussed Tuesday the application of Israeli law to Maale Adumim in advance of a proposal which will be submitted for discussion to the Ministerial Legislative Committee on Sunday.

The head of Land of Israel caucus Yoav Kish(Likud) promised that "we will act with all our might to promote the law for applying Israeli sovereignty to Maale Adumim which will be submitted next Sunday.

"Whoever thinks that applying sovereignty to Maale Adumim is an obstacle to peace- I wouldn't want such a peace. We are using the word 'sovereignty' and not annexation, we are applying sovereignty to what is already ours. I promise the mayor of the city that we will do all we can to promote the law for applying Israeli sovereignty to Maale Adumim which will be submitted next Sunday."

Two weeks ago the Jewish Home faction held a special faction meeting in Maale Adumim in preparation for applying israeli sovereignty to the city.

Jewish Home head and Education Minister Naftali Bennett said there that "we are continuing in the ways of Levi Eshkol who applied Israeli law to Jerusalem, of Yitzhak Rabin who established Maale Adumim and of Menahem Begin who applied sovereignty to the Golan Heights. We are continuing in Maale Adumim and then to other parts of our country."

Bennett called on the government to end the military administration and move on to sovereignty. "After 50 years of our being here its time to end the military rule. Therefore we will submit the law for applying Israeli law in Judea and Samaria and start a new path. We will bring to the government the proposal for applying Israeli law in Maale Adumim together with all the coalition factions. I expect all of my colleagues in the government to support this important initiative. A nationalist government has no other option. We must go from withdrawals to sovereignty."