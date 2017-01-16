Stone-throwers target police in Jerusalem haredi neighborhood

1 officer injured as stone-throwers attack police searching for suspect in Meah Sharim neighborhood in the capital.

Police officers carrying out a search for a suspect in the predominantly haredi neighborhood of Meah Sharim in Jerusalem came under a barrage of stones on Monday, leaving one injured.

The incident occurred as both plainclothes and uniformed officers attempted to locate an individual believed to be hiding out around Salant and Huni Hamagal streets.

Officers entered and searched a building in the area, but failed to capture the suspect.

During the search, a large group formed outside of the building and hurled stones at police.

One officer was struck in the head and evacuated to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus. He is reportedly in good condition.

A police spokesperson issued a statement Monday afternoon condemning the attack and pledging bring the assailants to justice.

“The police department emphasizes that it will act firmly against all lawbreakers… who harm officers of the law who work to provide law enforcement services to the public. The identities of the stone-throwers are known to the police, and the department will use everything at its disposal to arrest them and bring them to justice.”