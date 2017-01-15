Jerusalem fire injures one

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured on Saturday night when a fire broke out in a Jerusalem apartment. He was transferred unconscious to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, with third-degree burns on 60% of his upper body.

Three firefighting crews arrived at the scene and succeeded in extinguishing the blaze.

United Hatzalah volunteer Yitzhak Senens said, "When I arrived at the scene, I saw firefighting crews working to put out the fire. They had already rescued a single victim who was unconscious and seriously injured."

Senens, together with additional volunteers, administered first aid to the victim, who was suffering from breathing difficulties caused by smoke inhalation, in addition to his severe burns. No other victims were found at the scene.

On Saturday, a gas canister exploded in a private home in the Galilee Arab town of Ein Mahil. A resident and his granddaughter were lightly injured, and were transferred to the English Mission Hospital in Nazareth.

During the afternoon, the Ein Mahil family detected the smell of gas and called in a technician. A few hours after the technician left, the canister exploded. Israel Police are currently investigating the technician.