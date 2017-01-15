Neo-Nazis in Chile attack Jewish youth

Neo-Nazis in Chile threw stones, beat, and stabbed a Jewish youth wearing a shirt with an Israeli flag on it.

A group of neo-Nazis in Chile attacked a Jewish youth wearing a shirt with an Israeli flag.

The attackers threw stones at the Jew, and yelled anti-Semitic insults at him. A few minutes later, the neo-Nazis came closer and began to beat the Jew on his chest, stabbing him in his arms and legs with a knife.

According to reports, the Jew was forced to remain at the site until emergency crews arrived to administer first aid.

Chile's Jewish community responded by saying, "We cannot allow more people in our country to become victims of hate. Nothing justifies this attack."

There are approximately 18,000 Jews in Chile out of a population of 17,500,000.