Algeria claims it uncovered Israeli spy network

Algeria claims to have uncovered an international spy network operating for Israel, Arab media outlets reported on Friday.

The reports, according to the website of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, said the network was made up of 10 members and was based in southern Algeria. The members allegedly included operatives from Libya, Mali, Ethiopia, Liberia, Nigeria and Kenya.

Algerian security forces also seized sophisticated radios used to transmit information by the spies, according to the Arab media reports.

Those spies arrested are being held in temporary detention under a court order that accuses them of espionage, creating anarchy in the country and harming national security.

Last month, Tunisia accused the Israeli Mossad of being behind the death of engineer Mohamed Zaouari, who was a member of the Hamas terrorist group.

Arab countries often arrest and sentence people who allegedly spied for Israel. In 2015, for an example, an Egyptian court sentenced to jail a man convicted of “spying for Israel” in the Sinai Peninsula.

Courts in Hamas-run Gaza regularly sentence locals to death for spying for Israel, even though Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman placed a moratorium on death sentences.

