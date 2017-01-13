'UN may pass new anti-Israel resolution before inauguration'

Israeli Ambassador to UN issues warning on Paris conference, UN Security Council meeting slated for just days before Trump inauguration.

The United Nations Security Council may push for an additional resolution targeting Israel before President Obama leaves office next Friday, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said on Thursday.

Noting that the UN Security Council, which in December passed a resolution lambasting Israel for Jewish communities in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria, was scheduled to meet on January 17th, just three days ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and two days after a conference in Paris intended to pressure Israel and the Palestinian Authority to reach a final status agreement.

Danon slammed the conference, calling it a “reward” for the Palestinian Authority’s refusal to engage in direct negotiations with Israel

"This conference constitutes a reward to the Palestinians for continuing to avoid negotiations while promoting terrorism," said Danon.

"The hypocrisy and the obsessive focus on Israel has reached new heights," Danon added. "These one-sided initiatives not only fail in bringing us closer to peace, but they actually encourage terrorism like we saw in last week's horrific attack in Jerusalem.”

Nor was the timing of the conference and the UN Security Council meeting coincidental, said Danon, saying there is an effort presently underway to push through an additional resolution against Israel.

"[W]e are witnessing an attempt to promote a last minute initiative before the new US administration takes office. Supporters of the Palestinians are looking for further anti-Israel measures at the Security Council."