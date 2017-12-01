'Open investigation against Kfir Commander over Azariya case'

Attorney on Elor Azariya's defense team calls for an investigation of Brigade Commander who pressured soldier's father not to appeal.

Attorney for Elor Azariya’s Defense Yoram Sheftel called Thursday for Chief Military Prosecutor Sharon Afek to open an investigation against Kfir Brigade Commander Guy Hazut for what he termed “serious meddling in legal proceedings,” following the release of a recording of Hazut’s private meeting with Elor’s father Charlie.

“Take a look - the Commander turned by his own initiative to the father of the accused, behind the back of his defense team, and begged him to fire his team and not appeal, while falsely indicating that the Justice Minister, as it were, thinks that the chances of a successful appeal are low.”

Sheftel also attacked the IDF spokesperson for denying, following the meeting, that these things had been said.

“This shows the ‘integrity’ of the IDF spokesperson in everything related to all its pronouncements up to this point,” he charged.