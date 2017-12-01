Security forces bust weapons factory in Hevron

Large-scale security op. leads to bust of largest homemade weapons factory closed down in Judea and Samaria over the past year.





Last night, security forces carried out a large-scale operation in the city of Hevron which saw the cooperation of forces of IDF, Shin Bet and Police of the Judea and Samaria district.

The operation was part of the ongoing battle against homemade weapons producers in Judea and Samaria.

During the course of the operation, forces confiscated two machines for shaping weapons and worked to close down the largest weapons factory that has been busted in Judea and Samaria in the past year.

In addition, IDF forces arrested 8 in Judea and Samaria last night; 7 of these are suspected of nationalistic terror activity against Israeli citizens and security forces.