MK Oren: We do not depend on the US

MK Michael Oren tells students at pre-IDF academy that Israel must rely on itself despite importance of alliance with US.

MK Michael Oren, the Deputy Minister for Diplomacy in the Prime Minister's Office, told students from the Elisha pre-military academy in the town of Neve Nof that "The key link that connects the US to us is the Bible and our right to the Land of Israel."

MK Oren visited the academy today, where he met with director Yoni Konforti and learned of the challenges students face during the preparatory program.

After meeting with the students, Oren told them about his experiences, how he immigrated to Israel at the age of 15 after experiencing anti-Semitism in the US, his induction into the IDF as a lone soldier, and his term as the Israeli Ambassador to the US, where he worked with the Obama Administration.

While answering questions from the students Oren addressed the concerns of the Jewish community in the US and the fears of assimilation.

When asked about the challenges he faced dealing with the Obama Administration, Oren said: "Obama was rejected twice by a Muslim father, and perhaps it affected him."

"We do not depend on the US. When Obama 'dumped' us we saw that we are able to fly by ourselves. During the Six Day War we did not fire a single bullet which was made in the US. [Nevertheless,] this alliance is very important."

"We are strong thanks to young men like the students at the Elisha Academy." Oren concluded.