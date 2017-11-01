Germany to require terror suspects to wear ankle bracelets

German ministers agree on new measures against asylum seekers who lie about their identities or are deemed security risks.

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere and Justice Minister Heiko Maas agreed to impose tighter measures on asylum seekers who are suspected of posing a threat to public safety following a terrorist ramming attack by an asylum seeker at Christmas market in Berlin last month.

One of the methods agreed upon was the requirement that asylum seekers whose requests for asylum were denied or who are deemed to be a security risk wear an electronic bracelet on their ankles. The devices would allow German authorities to more easily track the movements of potential terrorists and to stop them before they commit an attack like the one carried by Tunisian national Anis Amri last month, in which 12 people were killed, including an Israeli citizen.

Germany will also adopt what Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere termed "mandatory residency."

"In layman’s terms: stricter domicile requirements for asylum seekers who have been deceptive with their identities,” Maiziere said.

“Secondly, it will now be easier to take people into custody for deportation,” he added.

Asylum seekers who were discovered to have lied about their identities would be banned from traveling through Germany.

Germany will also pressure nations to take back individuals whose requests for asylum were denied by Germany, possibly by cutting aid to those countries.

"We want to do everything possible to ensure there is no repeat of the Amri case," said Justice Minister Heiko Maas.

"De Maiziere said that it was imperative that Germany "increase the security of the citizens of Germany without a disproportionate restriction of basic rights."

The reforms still have to be approved by the German Parliament before they can become law.