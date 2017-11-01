Report: Trump, Kushner foundations donated thousands to Chabad

President-elect Donald Trump's foundation has donated thousands of dollars to Chabad institutions.

The Israeli daily Haaretz also reported that the foundation of the parents of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner gave some $342,500 to Chabad institutions and projects over a 10-year period.

The Donald J. Trump Foundation donated $11,550 to three Chabad institutions. In 2008, a year before Ivanka Trump and Kushner were married, the Trump foundation donated $6,750 to the Lubavitch Youth Organization in Brooklyn and $1,800 to the Chabad of Southampton Jewish Charity. In 2011, the foundation donated $3,000 to Chabad of East Boca Raton – an institution in Florida also supported by the Kushners.

The Charles and Seryl Kushner Family Foundation, on whose board Kushner sits, made $78,000 in donations to the Ohel visitors center at the grave of the Lubavitcher rebbe in 2011 and 2013, and $150,000 to the Chabad center at Harvard University in 2007 and another $3,600 in 2013. Kushner, who is an Orthodox Jew, is a graduate of Harvard.

The Kushner foundation also contributed to Chabad centers in Florida, Manhattan and New Jersey. It also contributed $7,500 to a Chabad-run school for troubled youth in Israel.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are moving to a home in the tony Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C., which is a 10-minute walk to the Chabad-Lubavitch movement’s D.C. center known as “The Shul.”