

'No returning terrorists' bodies. Period.' MK Shuli Mualem: No difference between terror against Israel and any other terror. Terrorist out to murder Jews deserves death.

Flash 90 Jewish Home MK Shuli Muallem MK Shuli Mualem Refaeli, head of the Lobby to Redeem Captives, refers in an interview with Arutz 7 to the murderous attack in Armon Hanetziv and Israel's required reaction: "It must be clear that a terrorist out to murder Jews - is sentenced to death."



She said, "The price to be paid by the family and acquaintances, near and far, of a terrorist, must be a big price, to clarify to anyone that crosses his mind the slightest thought to leave home one morning and try to harm Jews and Israelis, that the punishment exacted from his family, his village, and his clan will make him think twice and perhaps in this way we can reduce some of the attacks".



On reports that two bodies of terrorists were returned to the PA, Mualem-Refaeli said: "To the best of my knowledge the bodies that were returned are not terrorists of Hamas, but I think reactions from Hamas and other terrorist organizations teach us that it is wrong for us to make this distinction. No returning terrorists' bodies. Period."



"Even if they are Israeli citizens and even if they are not citizens of Israel. Returning terrorists bodies is used as a tool to glorify terrorist attacks, and we should not participate in that. No allowing the return of terrorists' bodies. This way pressure can be exerted on Hamas and other organizations," she added.



Mualem also calls to limit the rights of security prisoners: "We must not allow things that are beyond the basic rights which Israel has ratified in international conventions".

















