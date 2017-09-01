

Revealed: Court rejected request to arrest terrorist Police requested jail years ago for criminal offenses but court rejected request; missed hearings 'because of security situation' Contact Editor Mordechai Sones,

צילום: ערוץ 7 Truck used by terrorist Fadi Al Qunbar, the terrorist who carried out the ramming attack at Armon Hanetziv in Jerusalem and murdered four soldiers escaped from prison in the past due to a court decision, it was revealed tonight (Monday) on Channel 10.



According to the report, the terrorist was convicted a few years ago for receiving a stolen vehicle and was sentenced to 180 hours community service. But contrary to the decision, he failed to contact the probation service for the purpose of performing his sentence and police sought to be strict with him.



Because of this a court request was filed to convert his sentence to imprisonment. However, the judge rejected the police request.



The terrorist even refused to attend a portion of the hearings claiming to be "afraid of the security situation". Yesterday he carried out the attack with an unregistered vehicle.



This afternoon the attack victims were buried. Lt. Erez Orbach from Alon Shvut was buried in Kfar Etziyon cemetary. Cpt. Shir Hajaj, 22, from Ma'ale Adumim, was buried in the military cemetery on Mount Herzl.



Lt. Shira Tzur, 20 years old from Haifa, was buried in the military cemetery in her city. Cpt. Yael Yekutiel, 20 from Givatayim, was buried at the military cemetery in Kiryat Shaul in Tel Aviv.



15 officers and cadets were wounded in the attack, two of them seriously. The condition of a seriously wounded soldier continues to be serious, but her situation has stabilized somewhat during the night. She is hospitalized in the ICU of Shaare Zedek where she is under sedation and breathing with a respirator.



Four of the wounded are hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, one in moderate to severe condition, one moderate, and two in light condition. There is no danger to their lives.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the patients wounded in yesterday's attack at Hadassah Ein Karem hospital in Jerusalem. He later said that the people of Israel feels the pain of the victims' families in yesterday's attack.



He reiterated things he was told by wounded soldiers when he visited them in the hospital: "We have only one request, we want to return to the course, to guide, to return and to continue our mission as soldiers in the IDF".

















