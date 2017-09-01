

Amona arrangement execution - only after January 20 Coalition Chairman David Bitan declares PM asked Likud members not to speak publicly on Amona, until Presidents in White House change.

David Bitan Coalition Chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) made it clear that te Likud party will promote the Amona arrangement only after January 20, following the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.



Bitan said that the Prime Minister asked Likud members not to speak publicly until this date about the issue of Amona as well as the issues of annexation and sovereignty in Ma'aleh Adumim.



He stated that if by this date an arrangement for Amona is not agreed upon, the Reglation Law will be submitted immediately.



Regarding the law to establish sovereignty over Ma'ale Adumim, the coalition chairman said that he believes that in the coming month no procedures will be put in place for its submission - but he once again stressed his party fully supports the initiative.



The coalition chairman also referred to Minister Ze'ev Elkin's initiative for the dismissal of MK Basel Ghattas - noting that it is delayed waiting for Yesh Atid party signatures.



He noted that of all members of the coalition, only MK Benny Begin does not support the arrangement.

















