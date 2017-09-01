

'The real answer to the UN' Social Equality Ministry to give 2.4m NIS for youth activities in Judea and Samaria. Minister "calls youth to come settle Judea and Samaria"

Hezki Baruch MK Gila Gamliel Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel met today (Monday) with three mayors in Judea and Samaria, Shai Alon, Malachi Levinger, and Yochai Damari to sign Social Equality Ministry grant agreements for the Youth Centers in Beit El, Kiryat Arba, and the Hevron Regional Council.



In light of the agreements, 2.4 million shekels ($625,000) were transferred in total, 800,000 ($201,000) shekels per regional council, for the benefit of leadership programs, social activities, and Youth Center equipment.



The aid is delivered as part of a call issued by the Ministry for Social Equality to local authorities that operate youth centers, whereby each authority that meets the call's conditions will be eligible for these programs, activities, and equipment.



Beit El, Kiryat Arba, and the South Hevron Hills are the first three eligible councils that answered the call to submit proposals and signed grant agreements. Soon, similar grants will be transferred to other authorities in Judea and Samaria.



Minister Gamliel said that "in times when there are those who would undermine our presence in Judea and Samaria, I call on young people in Israel to settle in this wonderful region of the country. You have the full political, economic, and security support of the government - let's settle in Judea and Samaria."



She added: "This is our answer to poor conduct of the various UN institutions, this is our answer to BDS - we are here to stay. A nation does not occupy its own land. We are here, not in the merit of force, but by force of the merit of our Fathers. "



Shai Alon, head of the Beit El council, Malachi Levinger, mayor of Kiryat Arba, and Yochai Damari, head of the Mount Hevron Regional Council added, "In this time of social polarization and political exclusion, we are grateful to the Minister for Social Equality Gila Gamliel, to be included in the social inequality reduction program".

















