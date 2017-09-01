'This isn't about occupation - it's a clash of civilizations'

Amid reports the perpetrator in Sunday’s deadly terror attack in Jerusalem was inspired by the ISIS terrorist organization, one Likud MK said the attack was part of a larger trend towards a global front of radical Islam facing Western civilization.

MK Amir Ohana (Likud) rebuffed the notion that the attack, committed by an Arab resident of the southern Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber, was a response to Israel’s administration of Judea and Samaria.

"Israeli citizens have been facing terror for more than 100 years,” said Ohana. “It's not since the 'occupation of 1967'. In just one weekend of August 1929, 133 Jews were killed - murdered, and many hundreds more were severely wounded, raped, butchered.”

“Why did it occur then, in Hevron, in Tzfat, in other locations in Israel? Was it the 'occupation of 1967'? Of course not. Was it the desperation? Was it the unemployment? What was it? Actually what it was - and still is - is the unwillingness of the Arab influential majority around us to accept the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish state. And it will go on, it will not stop. We saw it yesterday. And what we need to do is to fight and combat the Islamic terror that hurts not only us but the Western world.”

More broadly, said Ohana, the attacks on Israel are part of a larger rejection of Western civilization by radical Islam.

"It is what Samuel Huntington referred to as the clash of civilizations. One civilization which supports freedom and another civilization which opposes it. And in this struggle we should stay united - the Western world, the free world should stay united and fight that terror very seriously."