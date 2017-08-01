'Terrorist ran over soldiers, reversed and ran them over again'

Police investigation of truck terror attack in Jerusalem reveals that driver ran over soldiers and then reversed and ran them over again.

Jerusalem police are continuing Sunday evening to investigate the murderous attack which occurred near the Haas promenade in Armon Hanatziv, resulting in the deaths of four cadets from officer's training school.

The investigation has revealed that at 1:23 p.m. a truck came driving down the main road towards the promenade driven by the terrorist, Fadi Konabar, a 28-year-old resident of Jabal Mukaber, a hostile Arab neighborhood near Armon Hanatziv.

When the driver identified a group of soldiers getting off a bus, he swerved and drove directly into the group and ran them over. Immediately afterwards he aimed his truck, reversed towards the soldiers and ran over the soldiers, some of whom were on the ground.

Soldiers and two civilians reacted quickly and shot and eliminated the terrorist. Immediately after the attack police and Border Police officers raided the house of the terrorist in Jabel Mukaber and gathered evidence for the investigation. They also arrested nine suspects including five members of the terrorist's family. The suspects were taken for interrogation in the central police station.

Police forces are continuing their heightened operational activities in the region of the village of Jabel Mukaber which will continue as required.

The police stated that the "rapid reactions of the soldiers and civilians who eliminated the terrorist led to the conclusion of his killing spree and prevented more innocent casualties. The additional deployment and added police forces in the capital have been in place for a while and will continue to be in place to enhance the security of the residents of Jerusalem and visitors to the city."