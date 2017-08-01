'I pulled out my gun and opened fire on the terrorist'

Tour guide recounts how he killed terrorist who murdered four in a ramming attack Sunday afternoon.

Tour Guide Ethan Rond was guiding a group of IDF cadets from IDF Base 1 officer's training program when a terrorist rammed into the soldiers with a truck.

Rond said that he saw the truck drive in reverse and then forward after it initially rammed the soldiers in order to maximize casualties.

He told Army Radio: "I saw a truck heading for us at very high speed. It knocked me down and I rolled over several times on the grass. [At first] I thought it was an accident."

"I started to realize what was happening when the truck went into reverse [in order to drive forward again and hit more people]. I realized it was not an accident. I checked that I still had my gun on me and began to shoot [at the driver]."

Rond killed the terrorist, preventing further injuries and loss of life.

Four people were killed and at least fifteen were wounded during the terrorist attack.