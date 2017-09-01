Are judges immune to public discussion?

Tags:ILTV, Elor Azariya
Related Stories
- Has America lost its soul?
- 'Please stop listening to unsubstantiated reports'
- MK Oren Hazan: terror attack direct result of Elor Azariya trial
- Police arrest man suspected of inciting against Chief of Staff
- Israelis rally for unity after soldier's manslaughter verdict
- Former Defense Minister: This is a blood libel
- Whoever adds, detracts
- Netanyahu, Lapid tied as top picks for Prime Minister
- Uzi Dayan: The court will not teach me the rules of engagement