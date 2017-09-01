IsraelNationalNews.com


Are judges immune to public discussion?

Atty. Alan Dershowitz relates to the case of IDF soldier Sgt. Elor Azariya.

Contact Editor
ILTV,

Elor Azariya at the military court
Elor Azariya at the military court
Yoni Kempinski




Tags:ILTV, Elor Azariya


Related Stories