Most new immigrants settle in Tel Aviv

For the third year in a row (2014-2015-2016), Tel Aviv is the top Aliyah destination. During 2016, an additional 2900 immigrants chose to make Tel Aviv their new home in Israel.

In the past year, Israel welcomed some 27,000 immigrants, according to a report by the Jewish Agency for Israel and the Ministry of Aliyah and Immigrant Absorption. 11% of the new immigrants chose to settle in Tel Aviv, the Nonstop City.

The report also showed that most of the immigrants who arrived in Tel Aviv hail from Russia (715), France (526) and the United States (252).

Immigration to Tel Aviv has come to be characterized by youth; approximately 9,500 of the new immigrants are between the ages of 18 and 35, joining a third of Tel Aviv's population that is of the same age sector.

Also called the Startup City, Tel Aviv is home to 1,450 early stage startups. The city also has Israel's highest amount of startups per capita, with 28 startups per square kilometer and one startup for every 290 residents. 2,400 of the Olim have a background in high-tech and engineering, providing a perfect match for Tel Aviv's startup scene, which is looking to scale-up to international markets.

"Absorption and Aliyah is an important asset for Tel Aviv-Yafo, and I am proud that the support that this city is providing to immigrants, proved itself over the years," said Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai. "We feel honored and welcome the immigrants, who chose to make Tel Aviv their new home and contribute by making this city more interesting, diverse and cosmopolitan."

Immigration and Absorption Committee Chairman Shlomo Maslawi said, "I am proud to be standing at the head of a municipal system determined to integrate immigrants effectively into the Tel Aviv-Yafo society. These new immigrants contribute immensely to the diversity of the local culture and economy. I would like to thank our partners at the Ministry of Aliyah and Immigrant Absorption who are working with us in order to make sure these new immigrants feel at home in Tel Aviv-Yafo."

"I am happy and proud to be standing at the head of the municipal absorption department, which is devoted to providing new immigrants with the assistance they need, in a variety of languages, in order to help them build their home and future in Tel Aviv-Yafo," said Department of Immigration Absorption Director Amir Dror.

"Tel Aviv offers Young Jewish professionals from around the world an innovative and creative nonstop lifestyle that is comparable to global cities such as New York, London and Berlin," said Tel Aviv's Global & Tourism’s CEO, Eytan Schwartz. "Out of the 61 cities studied, Tel Aviv was ranked 8th in the Global Cities Ranking."