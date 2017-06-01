Five dead in shooting in Florida airport

Five people killed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The shooter was arrested, motive is not yet known.

At least five people were killed and eight were wounded in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon (local time).

The shooter is in custody and the motive is unknown at this time.

The Israeli Consulate in Miami is checking to see whether there were any Israelis at the airport at the time of the shooting.

The airport tweeted that the incident took place at the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. The shooting took place at around 1:00 p.m. EST.

The Broward County Sheriff confirmed there are "multiple people dead" in the incident, but would not specify the exact number.

Hundreds of passengers and airport workers could be seen gathering and evacuating via the tarmac.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer — who was at the airport at the time — tweeted about the shooting.

“I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running,” he wrote in one tweet before tweeting again, “All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am.”

Over 73,000 travelers pass through the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport each day.

