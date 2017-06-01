Netanyahu thanks US Congress for opposition to UN resolution

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed members of the United States House of Representatives in a video statement Friday afternoon, thanking them for their support of Israel in the face of the anti-Israel resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council in December.

“After the outrageous anti-Israel resolution at the UN, the US House of Representatives voted yesterday resoundingly to support Israel and reject this one-sided resolution.

“Democrats and Republicans alike know that the Western Wall isn't occupied territory.

They voted to either repeal the resolution at the UN or change it—and that's exactly what we intend to do.

“I want to thank the US House of Representatives which reflects the tremendous support Israel enjoys among the American people. Thank you, America. Thank you, Congress.”

On Thursday the Republican-controlled House voted 342-80 to rebuke the UN for Resolution 2334, calling upon the White House to veto future UN Security Council measures which seek to impose solutions to final status issues, or are one-sided and anti-Israel.”