Two seriously injured in plane crash near Tel Aviv

Plane crash in Sharon region east of Tel Aviv leaves two in serious condition





Two men in their 60s were seriously injured in a plane crash Friday morning near Ein Vered in the Sharon region.

MDA emergency response teams were dispatched to the crash site, where they provided first aid to the injured and evacuated them to Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, Ramat Gan.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Yaakov Prativ, an MDA medic who witnessed the accident, described the crash.

“I was preparing to board a flight at the airfield when I saw the plane that came to land go up in flames. I immediately ran to the scene, and with the help of other civilians there we recovered two pilots, who were still conscious, but had suffered serious burns and trauma injuries on their limbs,” said Prativ.

“I provided life-saving first aid, including stopping the bleeding and bandaging the wounds. Within minutes additional MDA units arrived who continued the treatment and evacuated the injured to a hospital.”