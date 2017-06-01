Civil Admin official fired for suppot of illegal construction

Head of Civil Admin negotiations with Bedouin in Area C dismissed over membership in group which supports illegal Bedouin construction.

Brig. Gen. (ret.) Dov Tzedakah was dismissed from his position as the head of the Civil Administration's negotiations with the Bedouin in Judea and Samaria following allegations that he is a member of an extreme-leftist organization funded by the European Union (EU).

An investigation by the Otef Yerusalayim Forum revealed that Gen. Tzedakah was a member of the The Economic Cooperation Foundation, which was founded by Yossi Beilin and received funding from the EU.

"The membership of Gen. Tzedakah in an organization which publicly supports the illegal construction of Bedouin settlements in the Adumim area while is job is to lead the negotiating team on behalf of the Civil Administration with the Bedouin in the Adumim area constitutes the most serious conflict of interest imaginable," Otef Yerusalayim said.

The organization called on the Defense Minister to dismiss Gen. Tzedakah from his position immediately.

Gen.Tzedakah's dismissal Friday morning was welcomed by Otef Yerusalem. "An IDF officer who who is obligated to act in the national interest of the State of Israel can not work simultaneously for the same international actors which undermine those interests in order to harm us."

Otef Yerusalem called for the appointment of a negotiator who would act to remove illegal Bedouin outposts in Area C of Judea and Samaria to replace Gen. Tzedakah.