Watch: Students participate in Knesset session on anti-Semitism

Students from abroad participate in Knesset discussion on anti-Semitism on college campuses. 'Many Jewish students feel intimidated'.

Bennett and Sharansky with Jewish students from around the world

Students from abroad participated in a discussion on anti-Semitism in the Knesset Immigration and Absorption Committee.

The committee found that Jewish students on college and university campuses overseas refrain from supporting Israel due to fear of anti-Semitism

"While it is not 'polite' to hate Jews, the hatred is disguised as criticism of the Jewish State." warned committee chairman MK Avraham Neguise (Likud).

Over 9,000 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded on Facebook in 2015. In addition, 11,354 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded on Twitter,4,468 on Instagram, and 4,465 anti-Semitic videos were posted on YouTube in 2015.

According to studies, 75% of Jewish students on college campuses in North America have experienced anti-Semitism.