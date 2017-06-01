IsraelNationalNews.com


Watch: Students participate in Knesset session on anti-Semitism

Students from abroad participate in Knesset discussion on anti-Semitism on college campuses. 'Many Jewish students feel intimidated'.

Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff,

Bennett and Sharansky with Jewish students from around the world
Bennett and Sharansky with Jewish students from around the world
Sasson Tiram/Jewish Agency

Students from abroad participated in a discussion on anti-Semitism in the Knesset Immigration and Absorption Committee.

The committee found that Jewish students on college and university campuses overseas refrain from supporting Israel due to fear of anti-Semitism

"While it is not 'polite' to hate Jews, the hatred is disguised as criticism of the Jewish State." warned committee chairman MK Avraham Neguise (Likud).

Over 9,000 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded on Facebook in 2015. In addition, 11,354 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded on Twitter,4,468 on Instagram, and 4,465 anti-Semitic videos were posted on YouTube in 2015.

According to studies, 75% of Jewish students on college campuses in North America have experienced anti-Semitism.




Tags:students for israel, Anti-Semitism on campus, Avraham Neguise


Related Stories