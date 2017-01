Anti-Semitism is now the official UN policy The cat is out of the Bag: Jay Shapiro claims that UN Resolution 2334 is more dangerous than the "Zionism is Racism" resolution. Contact Editor Jay Shapiro,

Reuters United Nations Security Council Jay Shapiro thinks that the anti-Semitic UN Resolution 2334 has tactical implications such as support for BDS and other anti-Israel movements, which makes it more dangerous than previous UN actions against Israel.



Loading....



Click here to download the podcast