More than 40 illegal Arab structures demolished

The supervisory department of the Civil Administration demolished Wednesday five tents and eight water pools which were constructed without legal permits near the communityof Tekoa in the Etzion bloc.

The structures demolished were adjacent to an illegal road which was paved a few months ago via international funding. During the course of law enforcement activity the supervisory department demolished about a half of the illegal construction in the area.

The enforcement actions followed other similar actions near Maale Adumim and the village of Gitit in the Jordan Valley region. During the course of the last week more than 40 illegal structures built by Arabs in Judea and Samaria were demolished.

At the beginning of last month Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu conducted two meetings regarding his directive to increase enforcement actions against illegal construction in the Arab sector. The meetings were attended by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, Police Commissioner Roni Alshikh, the head of the Illegal Construction Enforcement unit and other officials.

During the course of the meeting Netanyahu directed the relevant officials to precipitate demolishing of illegal structures and the issuing of demolition orders. The demolition orders refer to villages in the Arab sector in the North, South and East Jerusalem.

"There will be no double standards regarding construction," Netanyahu emphasized. "In Israel there will be equal enforcement of law both for Jews and for Arabs."