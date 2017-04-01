Foreign Ministry corrects foreign media on Azaria trial

Deputy Foreign Minister complains to NYT and CNN for Azaria trial headlines failing to mention that the Arab who was killed was a terrorist.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely instructed the Foreign Ministry to contact the editors of CNN and the New York Times to ask them to correct their stories covering the trial of IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria.

The CNN headline read "Israeli soldier convicted in killing of Palestinian man," while the Times headline read "Elor Azaria, Israeli soldier who shot wounded Palestinian convicted."

Neither headline mentioned that the man Azaria shot was a terrorist who had attacked and wounded an IDF soldier.

"According to the scandalous New York Times headline we are talking about a "wounded Palestinian" and not a terrorist." Hotovely said. "Even the CNN headline reports that he was a Palestinian without mentioning that he was a terrorist. The fact is that he was a terrorist who wanted to murder innocent people."

CNN and the New York Times changed its headline following Hotovely's complaint.