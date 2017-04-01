Watch: Azariya's mother confronts judges after ruling

Tags:Elor Azariya
Related Stories
- Bennett: Pardon Azariya immediately
- Elor Azariya found guilty of manslaughter
- Azariya supporters protest ahead of verdict
- Verdict to be handed down Wednesday in Azariya case
- Imprisoned soldier's mother: Train commanders to be responsible
- Elor Azariya released for short break
- Final hearing in soldier Azariya's trial
- Watch: Elor Azariya's mother collapses during final hearing
- Watch: Hundreds march in Jerusalem for Elor Azariya
- Evidence stage of Azariya trial comes to an end