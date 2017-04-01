IsraelNationalNews.com


Watch: Azariya's mother confronts judges after ruling

Following guilty verdict in manslaughter trial of Sgt. Elor Azariya, soldier's mother shouts at judges.

Contact Editor
Yoni Kempinski,

Soldier's family confronts judges
Soldier's family confronts judges
Yoni Kempinski




Tags:Elor Azariya


Related Stories