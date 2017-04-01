Abusive father to pay 1.4 million NIS

A haredi father has been convicted and sentenced after a Jerusalem family court convicted him of raping his daughter during her teenage years.

The daughter, who is now 34, claimed she suffers from PTSD as a result of her father's actions. The father admitted to raping his daughter nearly every night from the time she was 14 years old until she was 16 and a half.

"As a result of his abuse, the daughter suffered and continues to suffer from several mental and emotional issues. These include low self-esteem, depression, emotional outbursts, inability to perform daily tasks, inability to properly care for her children, and other issues. Her emotional issues have also caused difficulties finding and keeping a job, and she takes psychiatric medication. All of these issues are a result of the abuse she suffered at the hands of her father," the indictment said.

The father has been convicted of seven different crimes and will serve twelve years in prison. In addition, he will pay his daughter 1,392,841 NIS in compensation.