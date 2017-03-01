EU Parliamentarians visit Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee

Nine EU Parliamentarians from the EU Foreign Affairs committe headed by committee head Elmar Brok visited the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Tuesday morning.

The head of the Knesset Foreign Affairs committee, Avi Dichter, emphasized that "It is now clear that the last six years in the Middle East have nothing to do with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The conflicts in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt and even in Sinai had nothing to do with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However the Arabs even when they fight among themselves will always define Israel, the European countries and the entire Western world as strangers."

Elmar Brok responded by saying that there is a change in the global terror environment. "Terror used to be concentrated in certain countries such as the IRA in Ireland and the Basque terrorists in Spain. However at present we have global terror which we saw in Ankara, Paris, Tunisia, Egypt and Berlin, all stemming partially from the same origin and we must develop a global anti-terrorist strategy to combat it. We wish to hear from you, the Israelis, because we believe that you can give us some insights which might be helpful for us on this issue."