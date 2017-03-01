Op-ed: First they passed UN Resolution 2334 – then they danced

The worst part of the whole UN session was that they were having fun. It was a party.

The problem is simpler than you think. Kerry, Obama and the nations are in a uproar because the Jewish people can no longer be routed into cattle cars for shipment to Auschwitz -- but have the daring to have their own country. The Jews have a home. That's what irks them...and that's the entire business in a nutshell.

The worst part of it, for me, was that they were having fun. This, Resolution 2334, was not simply an act to deprive Israel of its sovereignty. It was a party.

A good time was had by all, all 15 members of the Security Council who raised arms to forever be known as dirty rotten scoundrels.

I include Samantha Power. Right. She didn’t vote. She abstained. Same thing. Was she among the revelers? I don’t know.

But if your eyes were quick, you saw what happened immediately after the deed was done. The delegates jumped to their feet doing a jig.

The frivolity could not be missed. There was applause. There was handshaking. There was backslapping – hi-fives all around. Whoopee – we did it, they cheered.

A good day for the world.

That must have been some cocktail hour for the delegates when they gathered to the nearest tavern to celebrate their infamy.

They would not view it as such. For them it was the biggest day of their lives. They socked it to the Jews, but good!

It’s not every day that tinhorn countries like Malaysia, Venezuela, Senegal, and New Zealand get to play with the big boys, like France and the UK. That day, they did.

We hear that later on the UK’s prime minister Theresa May was unhappy with John Kerry, who is not as dumb as you think. He knows how to marry rich.

He also knows how to talk gibberish, as he did for a follow-up to the UN vote, droning on against Israel for an hour and a half, making no sense, except to keep piling it on against the Jewish State with the kind of harangue that evoked the 1930s.

It is this sort of mesmerizing dullness that moves nations to the dark side and to the wrong side of history.

So Prime Minister May objected. She thought he went too far. Why didn’t she object when it counted? Too late now. Now and forever she’s part of the mob.

I don’t know if the UK’s UN delegates were among the giddy celebrants following the “successful” vote. Most likely, yes.

For now we hear that New Zealand was not sure which way to go, until Miss May urged New Zealand to play ball. No slacking when it comes to hurting the Jews.

Well, this has happened before, plenty of times. Our enemies laugh when they think they have us down and out. So it’s been throughout our history.

But it did not end up funny for thousands of civilizations that came on the scene together with Israel and tested Israel and bit the dust.

History will remember Security Council Resolution 2334. The record will name one nation at a time, and what hit them after they rejoiced too soon.

