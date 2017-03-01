Facebook post draws hundreds to Judea-Samaria solidarity mission

In response to John Kerry's recent speech and the anti-Israel UNSC resolution, a grassroots group of hundreds of American Jews and other international supporters traveled in mass chartered buses to Judea and Samaria to show solidarity with the residents of the Jewish ancestral homeland. The prominent group met with Israeli dignitaries along the way and got a feel for life in Judea and Samaria, ending their day at the Western Wall.

The grassroots initiative was the brainchild of Miami-based fashion designer Joseph Waks. After hearing John Kerry's speech, he made immediate plans to travel to Israel with a group of friends to show solidarity. Waks then shared the idea of the tour with his thousands of followers on social media and a movement of hundreds was born.

"At a last minute call on social media, hundreds of people from all around the world responded to the call of support to the communities in Judea and Samaria. We will be visiting families of terror victims, businesses, communities and soldiers in show of unwavering of support and appreciation, this is our strong response to his Kerry's words" said Joseph Waks on his Facebook page.

"This year the world will celebrate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the liberation and reunification of Jerusalem the capital city of the Jewish. State of Israel. 50 years later Jerusalem is flourishing as one of the most diverse cities in the world with innovation, high-tech, medicine etc. And again 50 years later, the very existence and eternal heritage is being challenged by those who seek to erase the Jewish people from Israel" added Waks.

The entourage of buses started the day at the Psagot Winery where they met with Yaakov Berg, CEO and UN Ambassador Danny Dayan.They then travelled to Efrat where they met with Efrat Chief Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, Oded Revivi, Mayor of Efrat and Chief Foreign Envoy of the YESHA Council and Jerusalem Post managing editor Caroline Glick. in addition they attended a short concert by the Efrat Boys Choir.

Next stop was Oz'VGaon, the site where three boys were abducted and murdered in June 2014, which is now a thriving hilltop community. They met with Nadia Matar of Women in Green and greeted soldiers. The last stop was the Western Wall of the Temple Mount where they were greeted by the Rabbi of the Kotel, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz.