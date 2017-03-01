Report: Palestinian Arabs sell land near Tulkarem to Israelis

Hamas-affiliated newspaper reports that 100 dunams of land near Tulkarem were sold to Israelis, a crime punishable by death in the PA.

The Hamas-affiliated Palestine newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources in Tulkarem, that 100 dunams of land in the area were recently sold in transactions carried out through Israeli lawyers.

The land in question is located in the village of Deir Al-Rosson, located north of Tulkarem.

The mayor of Deir Al-Rosson, Abdel Karim Ghanem, told the Palestine newspaper that there is information indicating that lands in the area are being sold to Israeli citizens. Ghanem called on the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its government to investigate this matter.

Under Palestinian Arab law, selling of land to Jews is illegal and punishable by death. However, such sentences must be approved by the PA chairman, and current chairman Mahmoud Abbas has preferred to authorize life sentences for such offenses, possibly weary of an international backlash.

In 2014, Abbas toughened the PA law against selling property to Israeli Jews, so that any Palestinian Arabs involved in renting, selling or facilitating real estate transactions with citizens of "hostile countries" in any way would receive life imprisonment and hard-labor.