Palestinian Authority mourns Cappuci's death

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas publicly mourned the passing of Archbishop Hilarion Capucci, 94.

Capucci, who died on Sunday in Rome, was an active supporter of the PLO and later the Palestinian Authority and Hamas terror organization.

In 1974 Capucci was caught using his diplomatic protection to smuggle guns for the PLO and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Capucci was released four years later, however, after the Pope made a special request on his behalf.

Following the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Capucci maintained ties with the Iranian regime and later became a support of the Hamas terror group backed by Iran.

Abbas called Capucci a "great warrior," and in 2013 presented him with a medal of honor in Rome.

Terrorist organization Fatah said Capucci's death pained "every Palestinian's heart" and expressed pride in "militant" Cappuci and his activities.

In 2002, Capucci participated in a pro-Palestinian parade in Rome and said, "Greetings to the sons of the Intifada and to the martyrs who go and fight as if they were going to a party... We want our land, or we will die with dignity... Intifada till victory."

Eight years later, Capucci participated in the failed attempt to run the Israeli security blockade of Gaza on board the Mavi Marmara, the Turkish vessel whose seizure sparked six years of diplomatic tensions between Jerusalem and Ankara.