Body of Israeli woman recovered after Istanbul terror attack

19-year old Israeli woman positively identified as one of the victims of shooting attack in Turkish nightclub.

The body of an Israeli teenager who was reported missing following a shooting attack on an Istanbul nightclub has been recovered and her identify confirmed on Sunday.

Lian Zaher Nassar, a 19-year old resident of the Israeli Arab town of Tira, located in the concentration of Arab towns and villages in Central Israel called The Triangle, was listed as missing after Saturday night’s shooting attack.

Thirty-nine people were killed and another 69 wounded when a gunman opened fire in the crowded Reina nightclub, where some 700 people had gathered to bring in the new year.

Nassar had traveled to Turkey along with three friends, also Israeli citizens. One of them was wounded in the shooting attack, and is listed in moderate condition. A second companion was treated for shock.

Among the dead are 16 foreign nationals, most of them from the Middle East.

The suspected gunman is still at large, and no claims of responsibility have yet been made, though the attack is presumed to be an act of terror, possibly inspired by ISIS, which has pledged to strike at Turkey.