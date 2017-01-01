Report: KInneret rose 23 centimeters in December

The Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level rose 23 centimeters in December, and currently stands at 213 meters and 61 centimeters below sea level.

The current water level is 61 centimeters below the lower red line, and 4 meters 81 centimeters below the upper red line, which signals the lake has reached maximum capacity.

The rains in northern Israel are expected to continue in the coming week as well.

Sunday's weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with light rains in northern Israel and along the coast and lower temperatures than usual.

Monday is expected to bring occasional rains in northern Israel and along the coast. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the north, and snow in the Hermon and northern Golan. Temperatures will continue to drop slightly.

Tuesday is expected to be partially cloudy with local rains in Israel's north and center. Snow will fall in the Hermon, and temperatures will be lower than usual. Wednesday's weather is expected to mirror Tuesday's.