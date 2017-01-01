Report: 372 killed in road accidents in 2016

Number of road accident victims tops number of terror victims, rises from 356 in 2015.

Israel's National Road Safety Authority published on Saturday evening statistics on road accidents in 2016.

During the past year, 372 people were killed on Israel's roads. This figure rose from 356 in 2015.

In addition, the number of people killed while riding electric bicycles rose 350% in 2016, from 2 people killed in 2015 to 9 killed in 2016.

However, the number of pedestrians killed dropped from 114 in 2015 to 101 in 2016.

Route 4 is the most dangerous road in Israel, with 22 people killed on it during 2016. The second most dangerous roads are Route 25 and the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem road, on which 14 people were killed. 13 were killed on Route 40 during 2016.

The most lethal hour was between 7:00-8:00pm: 29 people were killed during that hour over the course of the year. The next most dangerous hours were between 3:00-4:00pm, and bteween 6:00-7:00pm. During each of these hours, 24 people were killed over the course of 2016.

Israel's roads are not known to be extraordinarily safe, and road accidents are on the rise.