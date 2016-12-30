Israelis warned of imminent terror threat in India

Israel's counter-terrorism bureau issues a travel advisory for India, warns of an immediate threat of attacks against Western tourists.

Israel's counter-terrorism bureau on Friday evening published a travel advisory for India, warning of an immediate threat of possible attempts to carry out attacks against Western tourists in the southern and western parts of the country.

In the advisory, the counter-terrorism bureau recommends that Israeli tourists in India avoid attending New Year's events or visiting marketplaces, festivals or crowded shopping centers.

"We ask to focus on events in the coming days related to the Christian New Year's holiday, placing particular emphasis on beach parties and clubs, where there are larger concentrations of tourists," said the warning.

"Israeli tourists traveling in India are asked to stay alert and to pay attention to local media reports and security agencies. Furthermore, families with relatives in India" are asked to update them about the travel warning.

The most infamous terrorist attack against Jewish sites in India occurred in 2008, when members of the Pakistani terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) launched a major attack in Mumbai that targeted the local Chabad House, among other sites.

At the Chabad House in southern Mumbai, directors Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his pregnant wife Rivky were among the six murdered. At least 158 other people were murdered in the multiple Mumbai attacks.

In 2012, Tal Yehoshua Koren, the wife of a Defense Ministry representative, was moderately wounded in an explosion in her car near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.

She managed to escape with her life by noticing that an attack was taking place and jumped out of the car as the bomb exploded.

Indian police announced at the time that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard was behind the attack in New Delhi.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)